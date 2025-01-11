In an interview, Sameer Wankhede was asked about the Aryan Khan's case. He shared that he didn't get any appreciation or medal for what he did

Sameer Wankhede, who headed the case involving the detention of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug racket, faced several allegations after Aryan got bail. Sameer was accused of taking a bribe from SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani. In a recent interview, Sameer reacted to the allegations and stated that he is not scared because he has not done anything wrong.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Wankhede was asked about the case. He shared that he didn't get any appreciation or medal for what he did. He also stated that he believes in the country's judicial system and knows that the truth will prevail.

‘I was prepared’- Sameer Wankhede

Sameer shared, "You get medals and appreciation, but such things never happened to me. However, I was prepared from my early days. You know, when you try to implement the right thing and uphold the Constitution in your duty, sometimes you rub some so-called mighty people the wrong way. Agencies do their work; they have the right to do so, and having worked in a similar kind of agency, I know that it takes time, but the truth eventually comes out."

He further continued and shared, "When questions are being asked, I need to answer them, and I will answer them—I have already done so. We are very proud of our judiciary. When they are there, we feel relaxed and know that the truth will prevail. It may take years because of long litigation cases, but I am not scared because I have not done anything wrong."

About Aryan Khan’s alleged drug trafficking case

In 2022, Aryan Khan was released and cleared of all charges due to insufficient evidence. The following year, Shah Rukh Khan released the film Jawan, in which his character delivered the dialogue: “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar.” This created quite a buzz, as many suspected it was a veiled dig at Wankhede, who had submitted an affidavit in court detailing purported chats with Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier, Sameer had reacted to the baap-beta dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and shared, "I don’t want to take names and make them famous. As far as the leaked chats are concerned, I will repeat myself: I am not allowed to comment on it. Whatever dialogue is seemingly used against me... with the words ‘baap’ and ‘beta,’ they sound extremely cheap and third-rated. We don’t use such words in a cultured society. These are simply roadside dialogues. I don’t expect myself to give importance to such things and react."