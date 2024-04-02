A Reddit user has claimed that Aryan follows Larrisa's entire family on Instagram and vice versa. The former also follows the latter's dog on the photo-sharing platform.

Aryan Khan, Larissa Bonesi Pic/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is rumoured to be dating Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi. The 34-year-old has taken over headlines on the Indian entertainment front after she was spotted with the star kid in a viral video shared on Reddit.

A Reddit user has claimed that Aryan follows Larrisa's entire family on Instagram and vice versa. The former also follows the latter's dog on the photo-sharing platform. On Larrisa's mother's birthday, Aryan had sent her a gift from Dyavol, which was shared on her Instagram story.

For those unversed, Larissa was a part of the Punjabi song ‘Surma Surma’ by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he had completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions.

On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. He said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he has wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project which he will also be directing. Details about Aryan's directorial debut show are still awaited. Reportedly, the show has been titled 'Stardom'. However, an official announcement regarding the star cast of the show from the makers is still awaited.

Actor Bobby Deol in the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' confirmed that he will be starring in the project. He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show, and then I also did 'Love Hostel'. I think they've always given me good stuff."

(With inputs from ANI)