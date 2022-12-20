Shah Rukh Khan, the only Indian actor to feature in ‘Empire' list of 50 greatest actors of all time

With this, King Khan has added yet another feather in his cap

Pic Courtesy: PR

Actor Shahrukh Khan has a global fandom that is bigger than anyone has ever seen. People from different walks of life, all over the world love him, respect him, and treasure him. He has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, Leo-like screen presence, and his humbleness. This time, he has now added yet another feather in his cap. ‘Time’, which happens to be one of world’s biggest leading magazine, has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time, and guess what! Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list.

Releasing the list on social media, the magazine shared the list of the top 50 great actors of all time. They wrote “Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand-new issue, and voted for by you. In the list of 50 greatest actors of all time, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who is the only Indian actor to feature, other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others.

Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.



READ NOW: https://t.co/zvvo1xpYhn pic.twitter.com/zE4jZmVMSj — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 19, 2022

On the professional front, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his release of ‘Pathaan’ in January next year. This will be followed by two other most-awaited releases in the form of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ While ‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, it has been directed by Siddharth Anand. On the other hand, besides Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. As for ‘Dunki’, besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Only today, the makers of ‘Pathaan’ released the first look of the second song which has been titled ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. The song is touted to be a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. Speaking about the track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, the film’s director Siddharth Anand said, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is an ode to the spirit of ‘Pathaan’, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is modern fusion qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”

