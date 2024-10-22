Reports suggest that Pathaan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, will make a cameo appearance in Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller, War 2. The film is slated to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025

Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan to make fans go crazy with cameo appearance in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, report x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan’s 'War 2' just got bigger! This time, Kabir will meet Pathaan. We think this information is enough to raise your expectations for the Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2'. Reports suggest that Pathaan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, will make a cameo appearance in the spy thriller. 'War 2' is currently being shot in Mumbai and is slated to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in War 2

As per a report in 'Dainik Bhaskar', SRK will appear in 'War 2'. He will make his entry during the end credits, which will then lead into the upcoming Spy Universe, which also includes 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' (starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan) and 'Pathaan 2'. If reports are to be believed, the actor will shoot his part for the film next year, and the update hints that it will be a solo shot of SRK.

About SRK’s guest appearance

It will be similar to Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'. The sequel will continue the narrative of Roshan’s Kabir Dhaliwal, an R&AW agent gone rogue. After the September stint, the director is expected to conduct two more schedules—an international one and another in Mumbai—before wrapping up early next year.

The sequel to the blockbuster 'War' (2019) stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Last month, the actor and Roshan wrapped up a schedule in Italy where they filmed some romantic numbers ('Say sì to Italy', Sep 10).

About YRF’s spy universe

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with Salman Khan’s 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), followed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It continued with 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, followed by 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The next project will be 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, and directed by Ayan Mukerji. In addition, the makers have planned an entire film around women spies, titled 'Alpha', which will be led by Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt.