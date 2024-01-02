Shah Rukh Khan visited film producer Gaurav Verma and his family for the inauguration of their house, and pictures from the visit have surfaced on the internet

Shah Rukh Khan visits producer Gaurav Verma for inauguration of his house, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing 2023 with three fabulous films hitting the big screen, marking the actor's blockbuster comeback. His films, 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki,' garnered immense attention and brought him back into the limelight. After the release of these films, King Khan received a lot of love from his fans.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan visited film producer Gaurav Verma, the COO of Red Chillies Entertainment, and his family for the inauguration of their house, and pictures from the visit have surfaced on the internet. In the photos, Shah Rukh was seen posing with Gaurav and his family, sporting a casual outfit that included a white T-shirt, cap, and sunglasses.

In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh was seen setting up the nameplate with 'Karuna and Gaurav' written on it, accompanied by Gaurav's wife. The pictures were posted on the King Khan's fan club's X account.

On the work front, after starting the new year with 'Pathaan' and enjoying success with 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in 'Dunki.' Apart from Shah Rukh, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartfelt narrative depicting the journey of four friends striving to reach foreign shores. It portrays their challenging yet life-altering expedition in pursuit of their dreams. Rooted in real-life experiences, 'Dunki' weaves together diverse tales of love and friendship, delivering both humor and poignant moments.

Talking about what he wants to do next Shah Rukh Khan in conversation with Raya Abirached confessed that he wants to take up a role that is "more age-real" but where he will still be a star. Speaking about his next film, he said, "I think I will start one in March or April now. I have been attempting now to do a film that is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.”