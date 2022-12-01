×
Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of 'Dunki', thanks its culture ministry for support

Updated on: 01 December,2022 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Besides 'Dunki', Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', which is set to be released in January 2023. He will also feature in Atlee's action-entertainer 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of 'Dunki', thanks its culture ministry for support

Shah Rukh Khan


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has completed the Saudi Arabia schedule of his upcoming film 'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
In a video shared on his social media handles, the actor on Wednesday night thanked the movie's cast and crew for a "lovely" filmmaking experience.


"There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with 'Dunki' here in Saudi. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely," Shah Rukh said in the short clip.



The actor, who will be feted at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, also expressed gratitude towards the country's Ministry of Culture for their help with scouting picturesque locations and warm hospitality.


"And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality. So, here is a very, very big shukraan (Arabic for 'thank you') to you all... God bless you all. Onto the Red Sea International Film Festival," he added.

Shah Rukh will receive an honorary award at the second edition of the Jeddah-set film gala for "exceptional contribution" to the film industry. The Red Sea International Film Festival, which will conclude on December 10, will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages. Besides 'Dunki', Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', which is set to be released in January 2023. He will also feature in Atlee's action-entertainer 'Jawan'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

