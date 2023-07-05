Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki rights in discussion, expected to be sold for Rs 480 crore

In an exciting turn of events, it has now been revealed that the rights for both 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' are currently being negotiated and are expected to be sold for a staggering sum of Rs 480 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, Source/Instagram

The buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film 'Jawan' has reached unprecedented levels, leaving fans eagerly awaiting it's release. In an exciting turn of events, it has now been revealed that the rights for both 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' are currently being negotiated and are expected to be sold for a staggering sum of Rs 480 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the King of Bollywood, has established himself as a box office powerhouse with a string of successful films to his credit. The rights to his films have consistently commanded premium prices. According to sources “The rights of Jawan are digital satellite and music has been sold for about 250 crores. The rights of ‘Dunki’ has been sold for about Rs 230 crores which individually to date stands the highest for any film”.

The anticipation for 'Jawan' has been further amplified by the news that the film's trailer will be unveiled alongside the release of the highly anticipated film 'Mission Impossible' in theaters. This strategic move is set to maximize the film's reach and build even greater excitement among audiences. With sky-high expectations and mounting anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects are poised to captivate viewers and make a lasting impact on the film industry.

'Jawan' stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee Kumar. Produced by Shah Rukh's renowned production company Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Gauri Khan, the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative and an extraordinary cinematic experience. As the release date draws nearer, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates and glimpses into the world of 'Jawan'.

Jawan is already garnering social media buzz as netizens are excited to see what Shah Rukh Khan brings to the screens after the blockbuster 'Pathaan'. With one user stating, "Can't get enough of Pathaan and now Jawan is coming to blow us away !!" (sic)

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture.