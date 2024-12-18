As Santosh makes it to the 2025 Oscars shortlist, Shahana Goswami says the film made the cut without an aggressive campaign; executive producer Guneet Monga thrilled as Anuja contends for Best Live Action Short Film

(Centre) Shahana Goswami in Santosh

Listen to this article Shahana Goswami on Oscar-shortlisted film Santosh: ‘Have a gut feeling we’ll make it to the nomination’ x 00:00

Tuesday night brought a mixed bag of emotions for Indian film artistes as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists in various categories. While Kiran Rao’s feminist dramedy Laapataa Ladies, which was India’s official entry to the 2025 Oscars, wasn’t shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film, UK’s entry Santosh made it to the coveted list. When mid-day reached out to Shahana Goswami, who leads the British-India co-production, her joy knew no bounds. “From 85 films to now 15,” she exclaimed, at the start of our chat.

For the leading actor, what makes this achievement particularly special is that the makers of the police procedural thriller—helmed by Sandhya Suri, and also starring Sunita Rajwar—didn’t have an aggressive Oscar campaign. “We didn’t have crazy showcasing of the film all over the world during this period. I think people chanced upon it and were curious to watch. Many people messaged me that they watched the film as a part of the Academy screeners,” said Goswami.

A still from Anuja, which examines the issue of child labour in Delhi

Had the team anticipated making the cut? In Goswami’s words, the team members were on different paths between “hoping, dreaming, and not thinking much about it.” But now that their labour of love has reached the first goalpost, the actor is feeling optimistic. She said, “I have a gut feeling that we will make it to the nomination. I know it’s a long shot because only five are selected from these great 15 films. It will be a tough call, and I am okay for me to be wrong.”

The competition will heat up in the next 30 days, as all the shortlisted movies will be promoted aggressively by way of screenings and press events before the Academy announces its nominations on January 17. When asked about the way ahead for Santosh, Goswami said the producers are figuring it out. “None of us has a sense of the process immediately after this. I am not sure whether there will be more screenings, or the team will fly to Los Angeles. Right now, I am just celebrating this moment.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor

Anushka Shah, CEO and Founder, Civic Studios, which presented Santosh in the UK, said it is gratifying that a film that sheds light on the Indian police system is having its moment in the spotlight. “Santosh is a story that delves into the complexities of India’s police system, a relic of its colonial past. Sandhya Suri has struck a perfect balance between addressing these social issues and delivering a gripping cinematic experience. We’re proud to support such a significant story and ensure it reaches global audiences,” she said.

India had another reason to cheer as Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Anuja found a place in the Live Action Short Film shortlist, and director Smriti Mundhra’s I Am Ready, Warden, was among those contending for the Best Documentary Short Film. Anuja, starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbag, tells the story of two sisters trapped in the harsh reality of child labour in New Delhi. Monga, who brought home the Oscar in 2023 for The Elephant Whisperers, hopes to recreate the magic with the Adam J Graves-directed short film. “Being shortlisted for the Oscars is a moment of profound pride and joy. At its heart, Anuja celebrates the unyielding hope and resilience of the human spirit, reminding us of the power of love, connection, and determination. As an executive producer, it has been a privilege to contribute to the campaign. Being acknowledged at this level is both humbling and encouraging, reaffirming our belief in the importance of sharing stories that matter,” she said.

For Graves, the short film has already found its biggest reward. He elaborated, “The performances by Sajda and Ananya are extraordinary, and knowing that Anuja has moved the audience while spotlighting the critical issue of child labour is the most gratifying reward.”