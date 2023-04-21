Shahid Kapoor channels his inner Kabir Singh after he loses Twitter blue tick: 'Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu'

Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and others lost their blue tick on the micro-blogging site on Thursday night after Twitter's new policy kicked in

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

On Thursday night, the Twitter blue tick from most individuals and organisations disappeared. The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android. Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and others lost their blue tick on the micro-blogging site.

After losing their blue tick, some of the actors took to their social media handle to react to the new policy change on Twitter. Shahid Kapoor, too, joked abut the blue tick disappearing from his handle. He channeled his inner Kabir Singh(his 2019 hit film) while reacting to the new policy. "Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya... Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu ( who touched my blue tick...Elon (Musk), you stay there, I am coming)." He tweaked the dialogue from his 2019 hit Kabir Singh and added, "Haha."

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu.



Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "Once upon a time there was a blue tick... did Twitter and I live happily ever after?! #GoFigure."

Actor-comedian Vir Das tweeted, "Bye blue tick. I'm okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me." In a separate tweet, he wrote, "I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks."

However, it is Amitabh Bachchan who had his followers in splits as he requested Twitter to return his blue tick. He also revealed that he has paid for the subscription. "Twitter! Are you listening? I have paid for the subscription service... so please put back the blue lotus in front of my name, so that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I am making the request with folded hands... now should I fall in your feet?"he added.

T 4623 - à¤ twitter à¤­à¤à¤¯à¤¾ ! à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ ? à¤ à¤¬ à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤­à¥ à¤­à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤® ... à¤¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤² à¤à¤®à¤² âï¸ à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¨à¤¾, à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥, à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¸ à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤­à¥à¤¯à¤¾ , à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¿ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ - Amitabh Bachchan .. à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¥¤ à¤ à¤¬ à¤à¤¾, à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤µà¤¾ ð£à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¾ ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

