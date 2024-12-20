Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the annual day function of their respective kids on Thursday evening. The duo who have previously were captured in the same frame

Many Bollywood celebrities were seen under one roof on Thursday evening at the annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Kids of majority Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan study in this Mumbai school. Videos and photos from the evening are doing the rounds on social media as celebs fulfil their parent duties. Amid this, fans got to relive the Jab We Met moment. A picture captured Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Shahid Kapoor in the same frame during the annual day act of their respective children.

Kareena was joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor as Taimur Ali Khan performed at the school dance. In a clip, Taimur was seen performing a few hand movements and had a serious face. Kareena was seen recording the video as her son performed on stage. Shahid was seen sitting right behind Kareena along with his wife Mira Rajput. Their daughter Misha was also part of the celebration.

After Shahid and Kareena were seen in the same frame, pictures and videos went viral on social media. Fans remembered their iconic film 'Jab We Met', which was released in 2007. The film tells the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon. While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

Many gave a reel-life twist to the image.

A user wrote on X, "Our geet and Aditya moved their own separate ways in real life and are now loving parents attending the school function of their kid".

Our geet and Aditya moved their own separate ways in real life and are now loving parents attending the school function of their kids 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BAKk71FJL1 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 19, 2024

Kareena and Shahid's work front

Talking about their upcoming work, Kareena was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again', where she stars alongside names such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s yet-untitled action thriller, which will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has been locked for December 5, next year. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Sajid Nadiadwala, head honcho of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, took to X to share that the filming journey begins on January 6, 2025 and will release in December the same year.

Earlier this week, Shahid revealed that he has started prepping to play an “edgy and nasty” gangster from the 1990s. Shahid reportedly is all set to play Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster in the upcoming action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

