Shahid Kapoor handled an awkward situation perfectly after getting photobombed by Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh puja

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor laughs as Krunal-Hardik Pandya photobomb him at Ambanis' Ganpati Puja x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shahid Kapoor attended Nita and Mukesh Ambani`s Ganesh puja at Antilia yesterday He was photobombed by Krunal-Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan The actor handled the awkward situation calmly

Ganesh Chaturthi began with a bang in tinsel town as celebrities visited Nita and Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, to celebrate the festival. The who's who of the entertainment industry offered prayers. The Ambani Ganeshotsav celebration took place on a big scale for the first time since the pandemic.

Shahid Kapoor attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambanis. He arrived without his wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain. The actor looked dapper in a blue kurta. In an awkward moment, cricketers Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan photobombed Shahid while he was posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a viral video, Shahid was seen moving a few steps away from the spot dedicated to paparazzi pictures. He took off a shawl for better pictures. As he returned to the position to pose, the Pandya brothers and Ishan came forward to get some good paparazzi pictures.

The group of paparazzi alerted Shahid about the photobombing incident. He looked behind to see the cricketers posing. They laughed it off and handled the awkward moment gracefully. The actor stepped aside, allowing Hardik, Krunal and Ishan to pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Workwise, Shahid was last seen in JioCinema's OTT release, Bloody Daddy. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor is headlining Maddock Films' upcoming rom-com with Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 7. The title is yet to be announced.

Recently, there were reports of Shahid reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Jab We Met's sequel. Reportedly, Imtiaz Ali will be returning to direct it. However, dismissing rumours of Shahid's reunion with Kareena, a source informed Hindustan Times, "It's not true. Shahid has no clue where these rumours started from. Same is the case with Kareena, the rumours are false."

Jab We Met released in 2007 and was a super hit. It gained cult status over the years. Shahid and Kareena were said to be dating during the shoot of the film. Post the release of the rom-com, they allegedly called it quits.