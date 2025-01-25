Without naming the film, Shahid Kapoor shared, “This happened right before Kabir Singh. I don’t want to get into specifics, but I was made to feel like I am lesser"

Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat Pic/X

Listen to this article ‘I was made to feel lesser, couldn’t accept it’: Did Shahid Kapoor take a dig at Padmaavat? x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Deva recounted being a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat in 2018. In an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Shahid got candid about how he was made to feel “lesser” on sets and also shared that he would never want his kids to become actors.

Shahid Kapoor was made to feel ‘lesser’ on the sets of Padmaavat

Without naming the film, Shahid Kapoor shared, “This happened right before Kabir Singh. I don’t want to get into specifics, but I was made to feel like I am lesser, as an artist, as a star, as an individual. I was put in a situation where I was made to feel like I am lesser. And I would never accept that. And I fought it because I am a survivor. Through my journey of 21 years, I have learned that I am a survivor and I can get out of such difficult situations.”

Interestingly, Padmaavat was re-released on January 24. It is based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and sheds light on the tale of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen, portrayed by Deepika Padukone. The film tells the story of her beauty, valour, and the ruthless attempts of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, to conquer her kingdom. Shahid Kapoor also starred as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmavati's devoted husband.

Shahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids to become actors

Shahid Kapoor also revealed that he does not want his kids Misha and Zain to do his job. He stated, “Kaafi saari cheeze hai, that I do not want them to take from me, I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn't inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn't want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bohot up and down hota hai yaar, bohot rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough) If they want to, it's their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex.”