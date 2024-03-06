Shahid Kapoor's pics with his ‘happy place’ Mira Rajput scream love

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities concluded, celebs have been posting pictures from the celebration. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and dropped pictures with his ‘happy place,’ Mira Rajput

In Pic: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1. March 3 marked the third and last day of the celebration. March 3 was supposed to be the ‘Hastakshar’ function and the Maha Aarti. Now as the pre-wedding festivities concluded, celebs have been posting pictures from the celebration.



Now, recently, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and dropped pictures with his ‘happy place,’ Mira Rajput. In the pictures, we could see Mira Rajput striking a pose with her hubby Shahid Kapoor. The pics are from day two of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, ‘The Mela Rogue.’ As soon as Shahid dropped the snaps, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “MASHAALLAH SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO LUVLYYYYYYYYYYY COUPLE.” “My precious people,” wrote another fan. While a third fan shared, “Beautiful Couple, god bless you.” In the pictures, Mira was dressed in a stunning heavily embroidered white outfit while Shahid complemented her in a contrasting black three-piece suit, and we can't get our eyes off this beautiful couple.

All about Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festival

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on March 1. For those three days, our social media pages have been flooded with updates from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big fat pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July, and they had a three-day-long pre-wedding celebration from March 1-3.



During these three-day-long pre-wedding festivities, we have witnessed Diljit Dosanjh singing live, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyaan,' Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh making the audience go 'aww' with their soothing voices, and Rihanna and Akon's performances in Jamnagar.

Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.