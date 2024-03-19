Breaking News
Shahid Kapoor to star in 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues', Jackky Bhagnani to produce

Updated on: 19 March,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Beating Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar to it, Shahid Kapoor has announced his film on Ashwatthama. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the film has been backed by Pooja Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor to star in 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues', Jackky Bhagnani to produce

Shahid Kapoor

While for years there was anticipation around a film on Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar, now another team has beat the Uri director-actor duo to it. At the Prime Video slate announcement event, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that he will be headlining the film titled 'Ashwatthaama- The Saga Continues. Directed by Sachin Ravi, the film has been backed by Bhagnani films.


Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans with the exciting news and captioned the post, which read, "Myth and reality will blur, as past and present collide, when an ancient legend meets this modern marvel! This is the story of #AshwatthamaTheSagaContinues, the immortal warrior a Magnum Opus you can not miss." The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)


The film delves into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "Every project we undertake is not just about entertainment; it's about creating an experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I wanted to do an unexpected film and that's when this came our way. It is a modern-day spin on a story we all know and the interpretation of the legend has been a joy to achieve."

Director Sachin Ravi shared, "For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."

'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues' is slated to be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

(with inputs from ANI)

