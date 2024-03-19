Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani are super excited to spend their first Holi as a newlywed couple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for a couple of years, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony held last month in Goa. Since then, the couple has been dominating the headlines. Now, as the duo attended an award show last night, they talked about spending their first Holi together as husband and wife.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about spending first Holi as newlywed

Rakul Preet and Jackky are super excited to spend their first Holi as a newlywed couple. While talking about it, Rakul Preet, in conversation with Spice Social, said, "It will be the first Holi we will be celebrating together."

The actress, while discussing the changes she has faced after marriage, said, "Why does this wedding have to change anything? It's a beautiful part of life which is as normal for anyone. I don't think there's any difference before and after the wedding"

Jackky Bhagnani's first meeting with Rakul Preet Singh's Father



In a conversation with DNA, Rakul Preet Singh shared Jackky’s first meeting with her father and said, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘he is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”

Recalling the incident from 2021, Rakul said, “He had come to Delhi for my mom’s birthday. I had prepped my dad, saying don’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘you just see the boy.’ I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch, and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release, 'Mission Raniganj.' My dad just said, ‘work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter.’ My food got stuck in my throat.”

“The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it; my father became a fan,” Rakul added while concluding the conversation.

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.