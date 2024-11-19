Breaking News
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee addresses rift rumours with Shahid Kapoor

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' director Anees Bazmee addresses rift rumours with Shahid Kapoor

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' director Anees Bazmee addressed the fallout with Shahid Kapoor, saying that while he is set in his ways, much like the actor, it does not mean they will never work together again

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anees Bazmee

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' director Anees Bazmee addresses rift rumours with Shahid Kapoor
Until sensibilities match


Anees Bazmee wanted to make a comedy film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, but Sasha’s exit from the project led to rumours about a rift between the actor and the director. In an interview, the filmmaker addressed the fallout, saying that while he is set in his ways, much like the actor, it does not mean they will never work together again. He added that they have only love and respect for each other. Guess we will have to wait until their sensibilities match while this comedy takes a backseat.


One person, many talents  


One person, many talents  

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actor Sara Khan has ventured into production with the project, Choices. Besides production, she has directed, penned, and sung the title track. She created the song with Ayush Anand, while Akash Gupta assisted in writing the lyrics. She has sung the number alongside Mohit Chauhan. Talking about the song, which features Ridhiema Tiwari and Jaskaran Singh, she said, “I wanted to make something as per my visualisation. I thought it would be better if I did it myself.”

