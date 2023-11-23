Shahid is one of the best-dressed men today, said Kriti, who won the National Award this year for her performance in 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor's fashion sense is 'so underrated': Kriti Sanon x 00:00

Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in a yet to be titled film, insists that the latter's fashion sense is underrated.

Shahid is one of the best-dressed men today, said Kriti, who won the National Award this year for her performance in 'Mimi'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress has a list of films in her kitty and in a candid conversation she spoke about working with Kajol, how she has changed over the years, and who according to her is the most well-dressed man in the Industry.

Talking about whose fashion sense she likes the most, she said, "Hrithik is someone whom I have loved always. I also love Tiger's fashion sense. But I feel Shahid Kapoor's fashion sense is so underrated.

"I think he is so well-dressed. He is one of the best dressed men today. He puts everything so effortlessly, and I have told this to him as well. I love that he wears colours. I am very excited for our film to release. We share great chemistry in the film. I am really fond of him."

Sharing her experience of working with Kajol once again in 'Do Patti', she said, "When I worked with Kajol mam in 'Dilwale', I was very naive. We hardly shot together. This time we broke the ice and we have a lot more powerful scenes together. I had a great time working with her. "

The actress will also be seen in 'The Crew'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever