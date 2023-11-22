Asserting that consistency plays a crucial role in effecting physical change, Kriti says choosing exercises that are “enjoyable” is her utmost priority

Kriti Sanon

As fate would have it, a film venture that required her to gain 15 kilograms redefined Kriti Sanon’s fitness journey. Ever since Sanon adopted a new routine to shed the weight she had gained for Mimi, she has turned heads with her athletic abilities, which became increasingly prominent after the release of her last actioner.

For anyone hoping to learn about Sanon’s fitness routine, her social media feed could be deceptive. She does, after all, explore a variety of formats. Ask her which ones she has most benefited from, and she says, “Given the kind of body type that I have, I prefer to choose exercise formats like weight-training coupled with 30-second-long bursts of activities that shoot the heart rate. Typically, these are HIIT-styled exercises, and this mix is suitable for me. Because I lose weight very quickly, I prefer not to do too many cardiovascular activities. Sometimes, I may also practice yoga or incorporate flexibility exercises into my routine. I also meditate.”

For Sanon, however, developing a liking for fitness was a work in progress. It was during the time that she had to lose the 15 kilos that she had packed on for Mimi that she chanced upon trainers with whom she subsequently went on to launch a business venture. “This was during COVID-19, and I had to train from home. The three trainers I trained with had started virtual sessions, and each of their energies was fresh. Each had something unique about their styles that made exercising enjoyable. The fact that I wasn’t executing the same monotonous routine again and again felt good. In case I needed to be in recovery or had injured my knee, [my trainer] knew which exercises would help me recover. Many people are often not motivated to exercise, but fitness is something that should be part of their lives, so the idea is to make it as [interesting] as you can. People think of exercise as something that needs to be regimented. But when you make it fun, you can integrate it into your life.”

Her biggest learning from the process, she shares, has been her comprehension of the importance of consistency. “Nothing happens overnight. Even if you exercise for two hours each day and slog yourself, you won’t see results in four days. You have to be consistent.” All game for another action film, Sanon says her body type is suited for the genre. “I know I have the frame that is required for action to look good. But only when I feel that the script touches my heart, and that getting to do action would be [a bonus], will I do it. The script has to be more than just action alone.”

When the actor shares that she’s never had a cheat meal, we preemptively believe she adheres to a stringent one. It turns out to be the opposite.

“I am not a believer in following a strict diet or not having a certain food item. I don’t have cheat meals because I give my body everything. Of course, if there is a shot for which I need to show my midriff, I’ll cut down on the [amount of] carbs I have at night. But if you simply eat clean, that is, the right kind of foods, including vegetables, protein, carbs and fat in moderate amounts—that’s all that you need to do to stay fit. I’m a Punjabi. I love food. For me, it’s important to enjoy food, and I do,” said the actor while speaking to mid-day on the sidelines of the recently held Skechers event.

Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl on Sanon’s routine

Karan: We’ve been working on the French contrast training method, especially for her lower body. This implies that we lift as heavy as possible, and combine her training with power movements. We do core work, so that her midriff stays [toned]. We also do prehabilitation exercises for her knees and elbow, and some injuries that she has incurred in the past. This is done so that her past injuries are not aggravated. Furthermore, mobility drills are done daily. However, we have a [holistic] approach. We focus on visualisation and gratitude, which helps us train and push [more weights]. We also ensure that she takes part in journalling exercises because she’s good at writing.

Robin: I trained Kriti during the lockdown to help her lose weight post her work on the film, Mimi, for which she had gained 15 kilos.

Creating a programme for her through a virtual platform was initially tough. We had to switch her mindset to make her believe that training at home could be effective as well. I had to be creative, because she isn’t someone who [loves] to train. I had to keep the workouts fun to keep her motivated enough to come back. We started with mindfulness and gratitude training so as to establish a rhythm. We needed her mental strength to be in a good place. We did meditation, and a mix of body-weight exercises. We’d use hand towels, chairs and water bottles as props. Following this routine, she managed to shed the weight in five months.

