Shah Rukh Khan reveals his youngest son AbRam learnt Hindi specially for Mufasa: The Lion King

Updated on: 10 December,2024 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan sheds light on the journey that went behind dubbing the film. The 'Jawan' actor worked on this film along with his two sons Aryan and Abram Khan. It will be fun to watch what the Khan trio brings to the table

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his youngest son AbRam learnt Hindi specially for Mufasa: The Lion King

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his youngest son AbRam learnt Hindi specially for Mufasa: The Lion King
The Khan trio finally unite on the big screen as Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan take center stage with their voices in the Hindi version of the highly anticipated festive family entertainer Mufasa: The Lion King. Watch as Shah Rukh Khan shares about AbRam’s exciting debut and Aryan’s impressive voice acting while discussing their roles in bringing Disney’s cinematic spectacle to life.


Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of working on Mufasa: The Lion King


Shah Rukh Khan revealed that both his sons- Aryan and Abram worked with full commitment and hard work. He did not expect them to do this good, at such a young age, but both of them outlived his expectations. Khan further mentioned that it was slightly easier for his elder son Aryan to dub in Hindi as he is very well acquainted with the language and he has grown up listening to that. For Abram, it was difficult as he has predominantly spoken English and he needed to work a lot on Hindi. He further mentioned that Abram learned the lines with his sister, Suhana, so the whole family was involved in the process. Truly making it a family entertainer. 


The 'Jawan' actor further mentioned that during this process he realised when he was working with his elder son Aryan Khan on The Incredibles, a 2004 film, Aryan had a less hoarse voice as compared to now. Similarly, 5-7 years later when he listens to Abram's voice, he will compare it with the Mufasa dubbing and feel the difference. He also explains how this film is a very cherished memory for him as he has a record and a memory of his voice with both his sons and he can always look back to it years later.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

Mufasa: The Lion King details

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the 2019 film The Lion King. The film will delve into the upbringing of Mufasa as an orphan and its ownership of its rightful kingdom. Get ready to experience the rise of the legendary king brought to life through the iconic voice of Shah Rukh Khan and his family, along with your entire family. Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in Indian cinemas on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

