'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's film mints Rs 14.50 crore

'Shaitaan' is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled 'Vash'. This gripping tale deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyotika's horror flick 'Shaitaan' was released in theatres on March 8. The film follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Shaitaan’ has earned Rs 14.50 crore on its first day. The earnings are only expected to increase during the weekend.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika said, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

'Shaitaan' is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. A night before the big day, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for the members of the film industry. Ajay marked the screening with his son Yug.

