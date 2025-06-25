Debuting with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor admits her path as a star kid may be easier than others, but had its lows when her first film got shelved

Shanaya Kapoor

"Finally,” exclaims Shanaya Kapoor when we get on a call with her, weeks before her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’s release. She has been waiting to foray into Bollywood for the past three years, but life had other plans. Today, as her maiden Hindi film is ready, the newbie — daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor — admits she can’t get enough of it. “Every day I log on to YouTube and watch myself on screen. I’m not going to lie; my dad and I get teary-eyed,” she grins.

The happy tears are understandable considering it has been a long road to this point. In 2022, Shanaya was to be launched with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak, but it got shelved. Heartbreaking as the episode was, strangely it led her to director Santosh Singh’s romantic drama opposite Vikrant Massey. She recalls, “It was a matter of five to six days where we had begun shooting. But due to COVID and various other reasons, that film didn’t come into fruition. Post that, I was giving auditions. I auditioned for another project, and the casting director sent the tape across to Santosh Singh. When I look back at it now, I realise why things didn’t happen then and why they are happening now. I feel much better prepared as an actor.” She says that instead of dwelling on projects that didn’t work out, she used the years in between to work on her craft. “I worked to get better so that the day I get that opportunity, I’m ready for it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I never took it for granted.”

(From left) Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the film

Many may argue that her debut, though delayed, was inevitable. After all, she comes from one of the most prominent film families. “I do come from a film family and understand what that means. I had access and opportunity. But that access doesn’t mean guaranteed acceptance. At the end of the day, the audience has to accept me. I have to earn my place through a lot of hard work,” she insists, adding, “I value this chance a lot more because I got it after delays. I’ve had my ups and downs before coming here today. Having said that, I’m aware that it’s much easier for me compared to others.”