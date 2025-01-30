Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The film is a romantic drama featuring Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor has offered a glimpse into her much-anticipated and unconventional Bollywood debut with behind-the-scenes pictures from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film, an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, is a romantic drama featuring Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya. The story follows two strangers who meet on a train, forming a brief yet poignant connection—both are blind but unaware of each other’s blindness. Shanaya shared pictures to mark a wrap of the India schedule.

With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya embraces a challenging role in an unconventional debut. The film explores themes of resilience, passion, and the human spirit, woven into a musical narrative.

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is shaping up to be a visually stunning love story, with Shanaya Kapoor taking center stage alongside Vikrant Massey. Beyond this project, Shanaya has signed on for several other projects lined up, the details of which will be announced soon.

Shanaya Kapoor’s character is strong and emotional

Earlier, Shanaya told Pinkvilla, "It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart - she’s strong, emotional, and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way, and I am excited about working with dynamic and involved producers Mansi and Varun Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark on this journey.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, the fashion enthusiast recently attended the Paris Fashion Week 2025. She was spotted at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 show. Shanaya was dressed in a stunning burgundy blazer and matching trouser set, a meticulously crafted ensemble by AMIRI. The sleek, tailored look was elevated by black boots, adding an edge to her otherwise refined appearance. Shanaya’s makeup was flawlessly executed, with a clean, glowing finish that accentuated her natural beauty. Her sleek hairdo added to the modern, minimalistic vibe, while silver studs in her ears added a touch of understated glamour.

Shanaya was to star in Mohanlal's pan-India Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore. It was planned for a release this year but has reportedly been shelved. Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled Bedhadak with Shanaya, Lakshya, and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film was to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was also shelved due to reasons unknown.