According to reports, the film titled ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, will finally make her Bollywood debut with the film titled ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ alongside seasoned actor Vikrant Massey. The news was shared by the makers on Instagram which shows the lead pair posing with the makers. According to reports, the film will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

Vikrant Massey on playing the romantic lead

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey said, "Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge, and the scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan feels truly grand. Mansi’s belief in me as a romantic lead has been constant, and together, we're creating something special. My gratitude goes to Mansi and Varun Bagla for this incredible opportunity and working with Santosh Singh again has been creatively fulfilling. AKG has all the elements to win people’s hearts, and I am really excited and looking forward to be working with Shanaya in her debut film."

Shanaya Kapoor’s character is strong and emotional

She said, "It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart - she’s strong, emotional, and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way, and I am excited about working with dynamic and involved producers Mansi and Varun Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark on this journey.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s shelved projects

Shanaya was to star in Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It was planned for a release this year but has reportedly been shelved. Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya, and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film was to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was also shelved due to reasons unknown.

Vikrant Massey’s work front

Vikrant will be seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ with Raashii Khanna. The film is based on the Godhra incident that took place on February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, an event that shook the entire nation.