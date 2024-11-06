Sharad Kelkar, popularly called the '2nd Amitabh Bachchan' recently shared a new look video and fans can't stop comparing him to the cricketer MS Dhoni

Sharad Kelkar popularly known for giving his bassy and unique voice to the character of Bahubali, is also a powerful on-screen actor. He is like a chameleon on screen, effortlessly transforming himself into any character that he plays. But it seems like this time the actor's fans have chosen the next role for him. As Sharad flaunted his new hairstyle on social media, fans were quick to point out the similarity between him and former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's look. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a batsman and one of the best wicketkeepers of the Indian team, currently, he plays in the Indian Premier league for the team Chennai Super Kings popularly known as CSK.

Sharad Kelkar 'The new MS Dhoni'

The actor's post has been flooded with comments comparing his hairstyle with that of Dhoni. Not only that, many fans requested the actor to take on the role of the cricketer in part two of his biopic. A film on the life of Dhoni was made in 2016 titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

After seeing Sharad's new look, a fan commented, “You must do MSD biopic. The 2.0 of Thala,” while another user said, “After Sushant Singh, you can play Dhoni.” One more fan said, “Dhoni look, prep for Dhoni part 2.” While another commented, "Looking like MSD". Another one said, "if MS Dhoni's biopic is ever made again, you are the correct choice".

Seems like the audience has expressed their desire to see the actor take on the role of one of India's most loved sportspersons. With his extraordinary acting skills, it would truly be exciting to see it happen for real. The actor got a makeover from the celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim and shared a video of the same.

Sharad Kelkar's work front and upcoming projects

This new look of the actor is from his upcoming Marathi film, 'Raanti' starring Kannada and Telugu actress Shanvi Srivastava. Kelkar also has multi-starrer 'Housefull 5' and 'The Nexus: Shadows of Destiny' in his pocket. The actor was last seen in Netflix's 2024 film 'Srikanth'. It is a Hindi language biopic of Srikanth Bhola, the first visually-impaired student of MIT who is also an industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. It starred Rajkummar Rao in the titular role.