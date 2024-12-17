Produced by Juggernaut, directed by Prabal Baruah and starring Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi, ‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’ will premiere on ZEE5 this month

ZEE5 announces its upcoming thriller series, ‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’, a mind-bending journey that will have you questioning everything you thought you knew. Produced by Juggernaut and directed by Prabal Baruah, this mystery thriller stars Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi in pivotal roles. ‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’ is a complex tale of mystery, identity, and the search for truth, as Ved embarks on a desperate mission to uncover the reality of his wife, Meera, and the unsettling events that follow. Get ready for a rollercoaster of suspense and unexpected twists as ‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’ premieres on ZEE5, this 27th December!

About Khoj- Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’ is a spine-chilling thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. The story follows Ved, a man caught in a labyrinth of confusion after his wife, Meera, goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As Ved embarks on a desperate search to find the truth, he’s confronted by strange occurrences, cryptic clues, and a police officer who doesn’t seem to believe him. With each revelation, the lines between reality and illusion blur, and Ved begins to question his own sanity. Who is Meera really? And what dark secrets are lurking just beneath the surface? Get ready for a roller-coaster of twists and turns, because ‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’ will leave you breathless – and just when you think you’ve figured it out, everything will change. Don’t miss this nail-biting journey of mystery and suspense, coming soon on ZEE5!

What the team of Khoj has to say

Sharib Hashmi expressed his excitement about being part of Khoj, "I am thrilled to be a part of this project as this is my first web series as a lead. I got so happy and emotional watching the trailer myself as I am in almost every frame so that for me is a first. As someone who loves watching psychological thrillers, I can confidently say that this show is an engaging watch which is sure to keep the viewers on the edge of the seat. And with the show releasing on ZEE5 on 27th December, I insist that the viewers end the year on a high with this suspenseful mind thriller”.

Anupriya Goenka said, “We're filled with anticipation for the premiere of Khoj on ZEE5, which truly deserves all the love and recognition it’s sure to receive. For those captivated by the trailer, let me assure you—it’s just a glimpse of the thrill that awaits. The entire cast, including myself, has poured immense passion, effort, and heart into this project. With its gripping twists, suspense, and intrigue, Khoj promises to keep audiences thoroughly engaged and on the edge of their seats”.

Director, Prabal Baruah said, “I’m beyond excited to bring Khoj to life with the support of incredible actors like Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka who were an absolute delight to work with. We’re hopeful that the audience will love the twists and suspense we’ve crafted as it is sure to keep them guessing till the end. Now that the trailer is out and the show is ready to premiere on 27th December on ZEE5, I just hope that viewers support our hardwork by watching Khoj on ZEE5”.

‘Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar’ will premiere on 27th December only on ZEE5