Sharmila Tagore turned 79 on Friday. The veteran actress celebrated her birthday with her entire family. Son Saif Ali Khan, daughters Saba and Soha Ali Khan were with their mother on her special day. Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor, and his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur also joined in the celebration.

Sara shared a bunch of candid photos of the family posing on the special day. She also shared a video which showed Kunal Kemmu, who is married to Soha, singing 'Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye' on the top of his voice, as Sharmila cut her birthday cake.

"Happiest Birthday Badi Amma," wrote Soha.

The celebrations took place at Kareena and Saif's house in Mumbai. Kareena too shared a bunch of photos with her mom-in-law. Sharmila is seen planting a loving kiss on her bahu's cheek in the pictures.

Soha Ali Khan also wished her mother on her birthday and shared more snapshots from the party on Instagram. Sharmila is seen interacting with her grandchildren in the photos, cutting the cake and posing with family. It was indeed a happy occasion for the family.

Kareena Kapoor, in a recent interview with Midday, described her mother-in-law as a game changer in Bollywood. Kareena added, that while many women probably chose not to work in films after marriage, her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore continued to be a successful actress.

“I think women in the Kapoor family chose not to work, that’s what I feel. Then obviously it became kind of like, they don’t work. Or maybe at that time, somebody said, don’t do it... A lot of people said light-eyed actresses won’t make it. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But obviously, look at Karisma and so many others after that. I don’t know why people were not working. My mum-in-law worked throughout. She worked after her marriage as well, after Saif was born as well and she has been such an inspiration and such a tigress who has completely led the way for all the actresses then. Everyone. She was a game-changer of sorts in the ’60s. so, I guess it was also a personal decision maybe that our parents took or my mother took,” she elaborated.