Breaking News
Jet Airways founder Goyal seeks bail in bank fraud case, says ED allegations against him false
Mumbai: Visually-impaired man run over by car driven by senior citizen
Polarization across the world is marked by social media growth, intolerance among communities: CJI
Nashik onion farmers stage protest, stop auctions indefinitely over Centre's export ban
Police conduct probe after airline pilot claims to have spotted suspicious drones
Anti-drugs fight to be long-drawn, cops linked to narcotics cases to face dismissal: Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor plants a kiss on maa in law Sharmila Tagores cheek in adorable celebration pics

Kareena Kapoor plants a kiss on maa-in-law Sharmila Tagore's cheek in adorable celebration pics

Updated on: 08 December,2023 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with her entire family, including son Saif Ali Khan, daughters Saba and Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor plants a kiss on maa-in-law Sharmila Tagore's cheek in adorable celebration pics

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with the whole family

Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor plants a kiss on maa-in-law Sharmila Tagore's cheek in adorable celebration pics
x
00:00

Sharmila Tagore turned 79 on Friday. The veteran actress celebrated her birthday with her entire family. Son Saif Ali Khan, daughters Saba and Soha Ali Khan were with their mother on her special day. Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor, and his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur also joined in the celebration. 


Sara shared a bunch of candid photos of the family posing on the special day. She also shared a video which showed Kunal Kemmu, who is married to Soha, singing 'Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye' on the top of his voice, as Sharmila cut her birthday cake. 


"Happiest Birthday Badi Amma," wrote Soha.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The celebrations took place at Kareena and Saif's house in Mumbai. Kareena too shared a bunch of photos with her mom-in-law. Sharmila is seen planting a loving kiss on her bahu's cheek in the pictures. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Soha Ali Khan also wished her mother on her birthday and shared more snapshots from the party on Instagram. Sharmila is seen interacting with her grandchildren in the photos, cutting the cake and posing with family. It was indeed a happy occasion for the family.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Kareena Kapoor, in a recent interview with Midday, described her mother-in-law as a game changer in Bollywood. Kareena added, that while many women probably chose not to work in films after marriage, her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore continued to be a successful actress.

“I think women in the Kapoor family chose not to work, that’s what I feel. Then obviously it became kind of like, they don’t work. Or maybe at that time, somebody said, don’t do it... A lot of people said light-eyed actresses won’t make it. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But obviously, look at Karisma and so many others after that. I don’t know why people were not working. My mum-in-law worked throughout. She worked after her marriage as well, after Saif was born as well and she has been such an inspiration and such a tigress who has completely led the way for all the actresses then. Everyone. She was a game-changer of sorts in the ’60s. so, I guess it was also a personal decision maybe that our parents took or my mother took,” she elaborated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sharmila tagore Kareena Kapoor sara ali khan soha ali khan saif ali khan birthday bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK