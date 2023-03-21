'Sharmila Tagore would tell about how things have changed now,' says Gulmohar actor Jatin Goswami

Post the release of Gulmohar, Jatin spoke to Midday Online about the film, working with Sharmila Tagore, opportunities for character actors post the OTT revolution, and more

Jatin Goswami is an actor who rose to fame with his stint in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'. He was previously seen in Zee 5's Sky Fire, Hotstar's 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Anek' and Rajkumar Rao's 'HIT: The First Case', Netlfix's 'Delhi Crime 2' among others. He was last seen in the film 'Gulmohar' which was premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. The film directed by Rahul Chittellla and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, and Amol Palekar among others.

In 'Gulmohar', Jatin essayed the role of the security guard Jeetendra Kumar of the big family house whose matriarch in Sharmila Tagore. Post the release of the film, Jatin spoke to Midday Online about the film, working with Sharmila Tagore, opportunities for character actors post the OTT revolution, and more.

How have the reactions been so far for your role in Gulmohar?

The responses have been amazing from the industry and outside the industry as well. Everyone who has watched, have loved the film. It has spread through word of mouth and got millions of viewership in 10 days. It already feels like a huge blockbuster and it's extremely heartwarming to see the responses.

What was the brief that you got for your character?

The brief I got was that he is submissive and not the center of attraction. He is so introvert that his existence couldn't be felt and does not give out his point of view. I realised that people who talk less go through inner conflict and have inner dialogue. Then I focused on what my character would be thinking and not saying right now instead of what he says.

The film has talented actors from different generations and regions literally under one roof. How was that experience working with this ensemble cast?

It was a lovely experience working with such an ensemble cast. I shared a great rapport with actors like Gandharv, Abhinav and Shanti as most of my scenes where with them. Rahul is such a sensible director and creates a warm environment on set which helps all the actors to come together and give their best. He creates an encouraging atmosphere on set. So working on such a set is always phenomenal. It was great spending time with all of them together in Delhi for 40 days. We bonded very well post pack up and in between the scenes. All the actors were truly connected with this project and working with utmost sincerity which made this film so heart warming

It also marks Sharmila Tagore's comeback. How was it like being her co-star?

Sharmila ma'am is a thorough professional and warm. She was very appreciative of my work and was protective. She used to tell stories about her time and how things have changed now, just being around her felt great; she brings so much class through her presence and aura.

You have worked in other genres of web series as well. Do you feel web series have better written roles for character actors?

Yes, definitely. Each and every character is given importance. The formula based film making of hero, heroine and villain. does not exist anymore. Now more complex roles are written and to portray them they need character actors who are dynamic and can deeply get hold of such roles. Several potential actors didn't have that much of good work few years back but now things have transformed and they are getting better work and limelight because of OTT.

OTT platforms have a massive reach. Does this reach also help in getting more work?

Yes, definitely. Now there is more work due to popularity of OTT. Even within that you have to choose projects which resonate with you. I'm immensely satisfied that I am getting to play such wide range of characters like the one I played in 'Gulmohar' which is very different than what I've done till now. I'm lucky to get different shades of characters until now; it's a very exciting time to be an actor. If you prove yourself, people are ready to put their money on you.

What do you look for before taking up a role?

I just look for how well written that part is and how much value it's adding to the story and how different it is from what I've done. As a script, it should resonate with me. Iss kaam easy ho jata hai and aap dil se kaam karte ho (Work becomes easier with this and you work from the heart). Sometimes you read some scripts and feel nahi bhi banate ye kahani toh kya farak padta isse (Some scripts make you feel that even if this is not made, it would not make a difference). So the story has to attract me.

What are the kind of roles you are interested in playing?

I want to do interesting scripts and want to play parts where the character's internal emotional landscape is big. It should not necessarily have a lot of action and different locations but the character should impact the audience as well as me.

What's next for you?

Garmi, Patna Shukla, Ghamasaan, The Great Indian Murder 2.