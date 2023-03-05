Breaking News
BJP-Shiv Sena to begin ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ in Mumbai from March 5: Ashish Shelar
Mumbai: House collapsed in Ghatkopar West; eight injured
CM Shinde visits govt hospital, expresses displeasure about conditions
Insaaf: Kapil Sibal's new platform to fight 'injustice' gets Uddhav's support
Six killed in separate accidents involving motorbikes in Latur

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Talat Azizs balancing act in Gulmohar

Talat Aziz’s balancing act in 'Gulmohar'

Updated on: 05 March,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Musician on juggling duties as singer and actor in Sharmila Tagore-starrer, Gulmohar

Talat Aziz’s balancing act in 'Gulmohar'

Talat Aziz


The March 3 release, Gulmohar, sees Talat Aziz take on dual duties as singer and actor for the Disney+ Hotstar movie. Aziz says, “I have been part of roles that are serious, dramatic and also comic. So, I am comfortable. I am not there because I am a singer or something, with good actors, I can come out and do some decent work. I can balance both worlds. I [conduct] my classes, and travel too. Sometimes, I must juggle some dates, but it’s not a big deal.”


A still from GulmoharA still from Gulmohar



Aziz plays a family friend of the protagonists, and says his character is the “Sutradhar” of sorts. “The film opens with my song, Dilkash. Sharmila [Tagore, cast-member] appreciated my song, and liked my role. She called me after watching the film and said that I am a natural on screen, and I should do more work in front of the camera. She is a seasoned actor, and this is also her comeback film, so her words are special to me. She is a graceful, and classy woman. We shot it in Delhi. It was a breeze working with this cast.”


Also Read: Exclusive! Talat Aziz on working with Sharmila Tagore in 'Gulmohar' to playing Hrithik Roshan's father in 'Fighter'

Talat Aziz sharmila tagore manoj bajpayee bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK