Sharvari Wagh flaunts her Marathi mulgi avatar on Instagram to celebrate Maharashtra Day

Updated on: 01 May,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Dressed in a golden saree, Sharvari looked pretty as she adorned the outfit with pearl jewellery

Sharvari Wagh flaunts her Marathi mulgi avatar on Instagram to celebrate Maharashtra Day

Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Gorgeous actress Sharvari, flaunted her Marathi mulgi avatar on Instagram as she posted photos in the traditional Maharashtrian attire to celebrate Maharashtra Day.


She shared the images with a caption, “नथ’ing without some smiles & sneezes when you want to adorn this gorgeous piece of Maharashtrian jewellery! #MaharashtraDay #MarathiMulgi.”



 
 
 
 
 
Dressed in a golden saree, Sharvari looked pretty as she adorned the outfit with pearl jewellery. She added the authentic Maharashtrian touch by wearing a nath.

Well, we quite love Sharvari’s desi look.

 
 
 
 
 
Recently, the actress had also confessed that she and her family being movie buffs, have a wall dedicated to films at their home. "My family and I are big movie buffs. My father introduced us to many English, Hindi and Marathi classic films over our Sunday movie days at home. We also used to go watch a film in the theatre every other weekend. So, when I proposed the idea of putting together 'a wall of iconic dialogues' everyone at home was onboard immediately. "I still remember - we designed this wall in 2008 and Jodha Akbar had recently released. I was obsessed with the film and I was adamant that I want Aishwarya Rai ma'ams dialogue 'Har Prem Ki Buniyaad Vishvas Hai' on that wall. We also have quotes of Madhuri ma'am from Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Rekha Ma'am from Khubsoorat which are films I have watched multiple times while growing up and are actresses I have always admired and look up to."

 
 
 
 
 
Sharvari Wagh maharashtra maharashtra day bollywood fashion

