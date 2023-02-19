Breaking News
'Shehzada' star Kartik Aaryan gets a challan for parking his car on wrong side, Mumbai traffic police drops photo with a quirky caption

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai traffic police issued a challan to Kartik for parking his car on the wrong side. They shared the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car on their Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple on Friday to seek blessings for his movie 'Shehzada' but he got into trouble by parking his car in the no-parking zone.


Mumbai traffic police issued a challan to Kartik for parking his car on the wrong side.



They shared the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car on their Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."


Although the traffic police blurred the number plate of the actor's vehicle, but despite this the number plate of the vehicle can be clearly seen.

Kartik parked his car in the no parking zone, due to which the police issued a challan to him. The police did not shared details about how much the challan was.

Mumbai Police used the names and dialogues of Kartik's films to spread awareness among the common people.

They mentioned, Kartik's blockbuster movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and his recently released 'Shehzada' but his name was not mentioned in the tweet by the police.

A traffic officer said that whoever has a vehicle, even if it is an actor, if the vehicle is parked in no parking zone, the police will do its job. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

