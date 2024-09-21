Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shibani Dandekar reacts to love jihad and gold digger comments following interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar reacts to ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold digger’ comments following interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar

Updated on: 21 September,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast ‘Chapter 2’, actor and television presenter Shibani Dandekar reacted to the negative comments she received during her courtship with Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar reacts to ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold digger’ comments following interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Shibani Dandekar reacts to ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold digger’ comments following interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar
x
00:00

Actor and television presenter Shibani Dandekar along with her actor-filmmaker husband Farhan Akhtar graced close friend Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast ‘Chapter 2’ for its latest episode. The couple, who has been married for over two years got candid about their relationship. In one of the segments, Shibani reacted to the negative comments she received during her courtship with Farhan. 


Shibani Dandekar reacts to ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold digger’ comments



Shibani said, “When I started my relationship with Farhan, people used to say these two things to me– ‘love jihad and gold digger’. What am I supposed to do with that? I am not going to cry myself to bed because people are saying these things. I am not a gold digger, and the truth of the matter is that he does come from a Muslim home, and I do come from a Hindu home, we got married, and we are very happy with our marriage. That’s the reality of our situation. So, people can say whatever they want about us, it is what it is.”


Shibani Dandekar on being questioned about her journey

“I get comments like, ‘Who is she?’, ‘Who was she before marrying Farhan Akhtar?’ and I am going to sit and read that comment, and think ‘S**t, have I done anything with my life, was I anybody before I married him?’ or do I know I lived a whole 39 years before I met him. Am I going to believe some random person or am I going to believe my own journey? There is also a difference between what is true and what someone is saying to get at you, to cut you off the knees, to feel like you don’t matter, to put you in a position where you feel weak. To be able to understand and decipher that is very important,” she added. 

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s relationship

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shibani dandekar Farhan Akhtar rhea chakraborty Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK