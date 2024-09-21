Shibani Dandekar said on the podcast 'Chapter 2', "I remember we walked in and our therapist was like ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago?’”

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar went for couples therapy 2 days after getting married x 00:00

Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were the latest guests on the new episode of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast ‘Chapter 2’. The previous episodes of the podcast featured a dynamic conversation between her and Sushmita Sen and another episode with Aamir Khan which was met with lots of appreciation and love by the fans for how natural it felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reveal going for couples therapy

Shibani said, “We started doing couples therapy I think about six months before or after we got engaged. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do. We got married on a Monday. Our signing was on a Monday and our next scheduled appointment was on a Wednesday. I remember we walked in and our therapist was like ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago?’”

Shibani Dandekar on getting into a fight with Farhan Akhtar

She added, “It’s like going to the gym. You have to keep working on it. So, there are times when we go for sessions and it’s every couple of weeks and sometimes we go in there and we just look at each other and we’re like we have nothing to talk about. There are days where we go in and we were like we are going to need longer than an hour because let me just tell you some things about this guy right here. So, there are those days as well. There are times when we maybe get into a fight at home and we know we’ve got to see our therapist on Wednesday. So, we will just wait or I will try and wait. I want to get into it right now and he’ll be like ‘Let’s just wait and discuss it on Wednesday’.”

About Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Chapter 2’

Rhea Chakraborty has embarked on a new chapter in her life with her podcast ‘Chapter 2’, which marks a fresh start and a journey into the next phase of her life. The podcast delves into how she’s embracing new beginnings and leaving her past behind, offering a candid look at her personal growth and professional reinvention.