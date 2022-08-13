Shilpa Rao: Aamir Khan helped me understand 'Tere Hawaale'

Shilpa Rao has lent her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in Laal Singh Chaddha

Shilpa Rao has lent her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Rupa in 'Tere Hawaale' from Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Shilpa told mid-day.com all about the number in a conversation with mid-day.com.

What went behind making Tere Hawaale?

I started recording in 2019 and it's been a very long journey with this song. I think the first time I heard it, it was something like 'There is no difference between worship and love,' and this song really encapsulated that. When I was singing, I felt love is God, so that is where feelings come for this song. This is the first time I have sung for Kareena and it's such a beautiful song and I am really happy to be a part of this. I think the character Rupa will win everybody's heart.



You have had a long association with Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam...

It's always great working with these guys. I have known Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya since I came to Mumbai, and I am very grateful that I worked with them and grateful for their friendship.

How was it working with Aamir Khan?

Aamir sir would come to the studio and be there for our recordings, and yeah, he really gives that much time and attention to every detail of everything. It was great to hangout with him. He helped me understand the last part of the song, which talks about how you observe someone that you love when they are sleeping and then they are not aware that you are looking at them with all that love and affection and concern. But I'm sure everyone has done it, such as looking at their child sleeping, their parents sleeping, or their beloved sleeping. It all comes from a very pure place in your heart, and that is what the song is all about.

