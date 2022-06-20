Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty have an adorable wish for their mother Sunanda Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty have an adorable wish for their mother Sunanda Shetty

Updated on: 20 June,2022 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shilpa wrote- "My WORLD, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon and ever-shining STAR. Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always."

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty have an adorable wish for their mother Sunanda Shetty

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty


Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for being polite, fun and humble among the paparazzi and fans. Her outspoken, bubbly nature is loved by many. She is also one of the few actresses who share a lot of her personal life on Instagram via pictures, videos and stories.

On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Shilpa again took to Instagram to share a lovely message for her. She posted an adorable video and wrote, "My WORLD, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon and ever-shining STAR...Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)


Show full article

shilpa shetty shamita shetty bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK