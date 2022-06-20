Shilpa Shetty has no time for encore

Shilpa, who played a key role in Apne, unable to feature in Sunny-led sequel due to back-to-back projects

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who had a release over the weekend in Nikamma, is enjoying a short break from the shoot of Indian Police Force. The actor will resume work on Rohit Shetty’s web series, which marks her OTT debut and also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, late next month. With the Amazon Prime Video offering taking up bulk dates of her diary, Shilpa is unable to be a part of Apne 2 that is slated to roll soon.

A still from Apne

The offering is a sequel to the 2007 movie that saw Shilpa play a key role as Sunny Deol’s love interest. She admits that director Anil Sharma was keen to rope her in for the second instalment of the family drama, which features Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol. “Anil sir did call me once. I don’t speak about films when I am not able to do them. I have a lot of respect for Sunny and Dharamji, and I respect Anil sir’s vision. But I am not able to fit [the film] in the scheme of things,” she says. The actor also has Sukhee in the pipeline.

Show full article