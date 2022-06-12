Shirley Setia: Took inspiration from Jab We Met’s Geet

Finding her muse in Kareena, Shirley on tackling her Nikamma role

Shirley Setia and Kareena Kapoor

Transitioning from being a singer to an actor, Shirley Setia is set to make her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. While she has already featured in the Netflix feature Maska, the Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra-starrer will be her first theatrical release.

When she was offered the role in Nikamma, Setia was enrolled in several workshops to get into the skin of the character. But that was not enough for the actor, who took her training into her own hands by watching Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met to understand her character’s cheerfulness, spark, and grace. “Sabbir sir’s team knew what they wanted from my character, so they made me attend a few workshops. Geet’s character in Jab We Met has that spunk and bubbliness which was required in my character. So, I watched the film [multiple times],” says Setia as she gears up for the release of the family entertainer on June 17.

Walking on cloud nine, she says, “I have grown up watching such [romantic-comedy dramas]. This project was a dream come true for me.”

