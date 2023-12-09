Actor Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra on Saturday celebrated their daughter Adira's 8th birthday with a bash at the Yash Raj Studios

In Pic: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty and Vaibhavi Merchant

Shilpa Shetty drops pictures from Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday bash

Actor Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra on Saturday celebrated their daughter Adira's 8th birthday with a bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others attended the party.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a string of pictures on her stories from Adira's Christmas-themed birthday bash. The actress shared a picture with the mother of the birthday girl. Shilpa while sharing a picture with Rani wrote, "Love you Rani #bestpartythrower." In the picture, Rani could be seen donning an off-shoulder red dress, while Shilpa wore a yellow top paired with jeans. In another picture, The two actresses can be seen posing with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Shilpa also dropped a picture of her daughter from the party and wrote, "Someone didn't want to leave #oalf."

It was the rare occasion when Rani talked about her daughter when she appeared on Koffee with Karan recently. During the episode, Karan Johar talked about the legacy friendship their kids share. Karan also asked Rani how she managed to keep Adira away from the limelight and managed to keep her away from getting papped.

To this, Rani said, “I just tell them not to take baby’s picture and I think they see my eyes and they get scared. I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people. They really love me because they kind of respect that and they know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is and it was our decision together that we didn’t want Adira to get photographed. Because we have a very different ideas of how we want to raise Adira so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn’t feel very special in school and she feels like any other kid. All this while whenever I travel they always wait till Adira goes into the airport and then they click my pictures”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee'. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

(With Input from ANI)