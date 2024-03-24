Shilpa Shetty indulges in 'Sunday Binge' by revisiting her dance performance from Rakul and Jackky's wedding

Shilpa decided to indulge in some Sunday Binge and shared a video of the couple’s performance on Rakul and Jackky’s wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dominating headlines since their wedding. The two, who officially confirmed their relationship in 2021, finally tied the knot under the pretty sky of Goa on February 21st. In February, soon after they jetted off for their wedding, the visuals of their vibrant Sangeet night started coming out.

Visuals of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty giving a powerful performance to the Punjabi track “Mundian To Bach Ke” had taken over the internet. The video showed Shilpa dressed in a stunning blue indo-western saree, grooving with her dear husband Raj as they became part of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s grand wedding.

Now, a month after the grand festival, Shilpa decided to indulge in some Sunday Binge and shared a video of the couple’s performance on Rakul and Jackky’s special day. While dropping the energetic video, Shilpa wrote, “#SundayBinge with a generous dose of Bhangra sprinkled on it. Keeping a promise made 15 years ago to Jackky, who danced at our Sangeet… Had no idea Hubby @onlyrajkundra would give me a run for my money with this supperrr se uparrrr performance… We love you, @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet.”

As soon as Shilpa dropped the video, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky commented on it. Rakul, while sharing her reaction, said, “Ufffffff and how fab were the two of you .. lots of love right back at ya”. “Ohhhh wowww !! Even though I watched it LIVE I am so touched all over again,” shared Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21st in Goa. This year, the couple will celebrate their first Holi together.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about spending first Holi as newlyweds

Rakul Preet and Jackky are super excited to spend their first Holi as a newlywed couple. While talking about it, Jackky Bhagnani, in conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “I am very excited because she has finally brought colour to my life. For me every day is a Holi”

After Jackky's reply, Rakul intervened and said, “Arre yaar aisi baatein karke hi he takes brownie points! I don’t know what to say now. We haven’t played Holi together before this. The firsts are always special. I think life is going to be a celebration. Jackky was in London for the first two years (of us dating). Last year he was shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan last year, I played Holi with my friends.”