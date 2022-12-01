×
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's social initiative supports woman empowerment

Updated on: 01 December,2022 01:04 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty also shared a video on Instagram announcing her empowering association with Hunar

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's social initiative supports woman empowerment

Credit: PR image


Shilpa Shetty has turned partner and investor to Hunar Online Courses, a skilling platform with a community of over 20 lakh women. With this partnership, the actress comes to realize her vision of financial independence for one lakh women by the coming year through better skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities for Indian women.


On her collaboration with Hunar, Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Actress, Health and Wellness Influencer, and Entrepreneur, said, “Empowering the women of India with skills to become financially independent has always been a dream for me. As an independent woman, I believe that financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for the woman, her family, and the country. When I attended the Hunar Fashion Show as a Chief Guest, I saw first-hand the impact that Hunar’s team was creating, and I wanted to join them as an investor and a brand ambassador.”



Nishtha Yogesh, Founder and CEO of Hunar Online Courses, said, “India has the potential to grow its GDP exponentially when India’s women are provided with the right platform to learn, grow, and earn an income. Women want to be financially independent and to be recognized for their skills, but do not have easy access to opportunities to learn or earn. Through its wide array of courses in Fashion, Food, Beauty and Photography, Hunar aims to enable and empower these women by lending them the required support at every stage of their journey through expert faculty, dedicated student guides, entrepreneurship mentors and access to a vast community of like-minded women.


We have always seen Shilpa Shetty Kundra as a balanced, talented and determined woman who finds purpose in everything she does. By joining hands with such a progressive platform, the actress rightly initiates a social change and enhances the empowerment of countless women in the country.

Shilpa Shetty also shared a video on Instagram announcing her empowering association with Hunar. She captioned the video - "Super excited to share that I am not only the Brand Ambassador, but also an investor of Hunar Online Courses - an amazing platform that takes Indian women from skill to success This supportive space with a community of 20 lakh+ women helps them learn fashion, food & beauty skills, make their own creations, and even start a business! 

On the work front, Shilpa has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of Sonal Joshi's 'Sukhee' wherein she plays the lead protagonist and Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'.

