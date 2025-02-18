Shilpa Shetty dropped a video from Samisha's 5th birthday party on Instagram and wrote a gratitude note, "It takes a village to put a party together"

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha

Listen to this article Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of daughter Samisha's 5th birthday celebration x 00:00

Actor Shilpa Shetty has treated netizens with a glimpse of her daughter Samisha's birthday celebration. On Monday, Shilpa dropped a video on Instagram and wrote a gratitude note, "It takes a village to put a party together, and the smile on her face makes it all worth it! Heartfelt gratitude to all who made it possible. #blessed #gratitude."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Samisha had a cute pink-themed party where she wore a pinkish gown. In the video, Samisha can be seen enjoying a birthday party with her family members. She also posed with her parents and grandparents for the photographs. Before that, Shilpa also penned an adorable birthday note for Neha Dhupia reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Before that, Shilpa penned an adorable birthday note that read, "My darling princess Samisha,You bring us so much joy! Thank you for choosing me--I feel so blessed to be your mommy in this lifetime. Happy birthday and a high five to the coolest, smartest, kindest, and funniest 5-year-old I know! Stay happy, blessed, and healthy always...Love you, my jaan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Raj Kundra also posted a cute video with a sweet caption, "Happy 5th birthday to my little princess! Watching you grow is the greatest joy of my life, but you'll always be my baby girl. I Will Never Grow Up may be your song today, but Daddy will always be right here, cheering you on at every stage. Love you to the moon and back!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force'. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever