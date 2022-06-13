Showcased my skills as romantic singer: Dev Negi

While actors are quick to be stereotyped and assigned genres on the basis of films that they shine in, Negi highlights that the tendency to be pigeon-holed is not restricted to the world of acting alone

Dev Negi

Dev Negi has joined hands with composer duo Javed-Mohsin after their Coolie No 1 offering, Teri bhabhi khadi hai, for the title track of Nikamma. Acknowledging that they wanted to leverage the success of the original song, Nikamma kiya is dil ne, and create a recall-value, Negi says the new track was intended to be more playful.

“The original, if you notice, had a slower tempo. But we wanted to make this suited for commercial cinema, and have a distinct groove. This one has a faster tempo, and we have also re-worked the entire composition, retaining only the hook line. The film is a romantic comedy, and we wanted the music to have a similar vibe,” says Negi, who has also rendered the romantic song, Tere bin kya, in Sabbir Khan’s directorial venture.

While actors are quick to be stereotyped and assigned genres on the basis of films that they shine in, Negi highlights that the tendency to be pigeon-holed is not restricted to the world of acting alone. “Since I have rendered several dance tracks, I have been getting [offers for] similar numbers. I haven’t sung a romantic song in a while and I’m glad to finally have one on my resume with this film. Tere bin kya is a song that I had previously recorded for Gourov Dasgupta as we were preparing a bank of songs.” Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Nikamma is set to release on June 17.

