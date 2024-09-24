Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Aashiqui 2' is a romantic tragedy that is mostly remembered for its evergreen songs and the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood’s favourite onscreen couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur ran into each other at an event in Mumbai. The not-so-mundane part about their impromptu reunion was that it rained while they waited to enter the venue, which is an easy reminder of their iconic monsoon scene from the film 'Aashiqui 2'. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur repeat 'Aashiqui 2' rain scene

In the video surfaced on social media, Shraddha, clad in a black chiffon saree was seen waiting for her turn to enter the red carpet area for photographs. She then notices Aditya Roy Kapur, looking hot as ever in a suit, and the two share a hug. Surrounded by umbrellas amid the rain was a repetition of their most romantic scene on the big screen.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

Aditya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. 'Metro In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.'Metro In Dino,' a film that draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.