Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her last release 'Stree 2'. The film broke all box office records to become the first Indian film to enter the Rs 600 cr club. In a new interview, Kapoor recalled her initial struggle in the industry despite coming from a film family. The actress who made her debut with the film 'Teen Patti' revealed that she had a breakdown on the first week of the shoot and was left feeling that she did not understand this world

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha recalled her experience on the sets of her debut film. She shared, “I remember on the second or third day, I had a breakdown and told my mom I didn't want to go back, and I didn't understand this world since I had never AD'ed on a film set and was just 20 or 21. People were not always very nice cause if you were a 'somebody', you would be suddenly spoken to in a different way, and if you were a nobody, you would be treated like that. I could see all this and felt sad about it. My first film felt far more challenging than my second, where I was more confident and realised that if someone doesn't know something and is a little lost, you have to be kind to them.”

Teen Patti was released in 2010 and also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. However, the film tanked at the box office. Shraddha had her breakthrough with the 2013 romantic musical 'Aashiqui 2' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

About Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.