Shraddha Kapoor cuts her hair short, fans ask if it's for a new movie

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor who is basking in the success of her recent romantic outing with Ranbir Kapoor, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', is making waves on the internet with her latest social media post.

The dainty diva of Bollywood, who often steals the thunder with her enchanting beauty, infectious charm and unmatched sartorial choices on social media, has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest look.

Taking her millions of fans and netizens by surprise, the 'Aashiqui 2' star, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday and dropped a photo of her flaunting her fresh, short haircut.

While the actor is much-loved by her fans and the audiences for her amazing acting chops and her effortless swoon-worthy style, Shraddha is also widely popular for her caption game on social media.

Looking super cute and chic in her new hairstyle, the actor dropped two photos of her on Instagram with a goofy caption which read, “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo (Don’t make your heart small, instead, chop your hair).”

Shraddha, who chopped her hair till her shoulders, in the photos can be seen sitting comfortably on the floor of her home with a coffee mug in her hand. For a chilling Wednesday, the actor opted for a comfy baby pink quarter sleeves t-shirt and teamed it up with wide-legged blue denim.

To round off her comfy and casual look, Shraddha wore white sneakers and accessorised her cool look with silver hoop earrings. She sported a no-make-up look as she posed for the cutesy photos.

Shraddha who is totally killing it with her short hairstyle has left her fans and Insta fam stunned for all the right reasons. Fans are flocking to Shraddha's comment section as they are going gaga over her latest look.

Reacting to Shraddha's new Insta post, a fan wrote, "Loving the new haircut. Feeling to do the same."

"I love her", wrote another fan.

"Sundar", wrote a fan with red heart emoji.

While most fans are loving Shraddha's new haircut, some of them are suspecting that she chopped her hair for her new movie. "Is this new look for a new project??", asked a fan. "spy movie loading.. tell us the movie name", guessed another fan.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Shraddha who was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the 'Ek Villain' star has upcoming projects like 'Stree 2' with Rajkummar Rao, 'Nagin' and 'Chaalbaaz In London' in her kitty.