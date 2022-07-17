Shraddha Kapoor distributes treats amongst underprivileged kids

Recently, Shraddha came back after finishing a 32-day long shoot for the last schedule of her untitled Luv Ranjan film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Spain and Mauritius

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

The ever so friendly and gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor has time and again shown kindness and empathy to the ones in need. The actress was recently spotted distributing smiles and treats to the kids, who were also very happy to spot her.

While coming out from her gym after a workout session, Shraddha was seen distributing treats to the needy kids who were standing outside. The actress was seen wearing a perfect gym outfit while giving major monsoon gym workout goals.

