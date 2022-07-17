Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor distributes treats amongst underprivileged kids

Shraddha Kapoor distributes treats amongst underprivileged kids

Updated on: 17 July,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Recently, Shraddha came back after finishing a 32-day long shoot for the last schedule of her untitled Luv Ranjan film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Spain and Mauritius

Shraddha Kapoor distributes treats amongst underprivileged kids

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


The ever so friendly and gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor has time and again shown kindness and empathy to the ones in need. The actress was recently spotted distributing smiles and treats to the kids, who were also very happy to spot her. 

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Gudi Padwa in the traditional Nauvari saree




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


While coming out from her gym after a workout session, Shraddha was seen distributing treats to the needy kids who were standing outside. The actress was seen wearing a perfect gym outfit while giving major monsoon gym workout goals. 

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor moving on to her next

Recently, the actress came back to Mumbai after finishing a 32-day long shoot for the last schedule of her untitled Luv Ranjan film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Spain and Mauritius.

shraddha kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK