Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor drops cute sun kissed selfies check out her hilarious caption

Shraddha Kapoor drops cute sun-kissed selfies, check out her hilarious caption

Updated on: 17 December,2023 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Basking in the golden glow of sunshine, Shraddha took to Instagram and treated fans with her cute sun-kissed selfies

Shraddha Kapoor drops cute sun-kissed selfies, check out her hilarious caption

Picture Courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Shraddha Kapoor drops cute sun-kissed selfies, check out her hilarious caption
x
00:00

Making Saturday brighter for her fans, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a couple of sun-kissed selfies along with a witty and interesting caption. Basking in the golden glow of sunshine, Shraddha took to Instagram and treated fans with her cute sun-kissed selfies.


Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Dhoop aisi ho toh 250-300 selfie kheenchne mein kaisi sharam??? [?]" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Brown kes kevha zhale ." One of the users wrote, "Fir apne 250-300 selfie post kyu nhi kiyaa." Another user commented, "So so beautiful."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)


 

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel. 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shraddha kapoor bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK