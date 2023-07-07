Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday with childhood pictures

The pictures are from their childhood where both can be seen with their mother Shivangi Kolhapure

Picture Courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, wished her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday.

She took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from her memory lane and penned a sweet birthday note. The pictures are from their childhood where both can be seen with their mother Shivangi Kolhapure.

She wrote, "On YOUR birthday, I've decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah And this isn't even a throwback from YOUR bday. It's from Mommy's muaaaahahahaaaaaa. Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor. I O U."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Birthday boy Siddhanth reacted to the post and wrote, "what photos ! Love you the mostest".

Fans also showered lots of love and blessings in the comment section.

Siddhanth and Shraddha were seen together in the film 'Haseena Parkar' where Shraddha played the role of underworld legend Haseena Parkar and Siddhanth played the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha's work front, she was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

