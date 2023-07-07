Breaking News
Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday with childhood pictures

Updated on: 07 July,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The pictures are from their childhood where both can be seen with their mother Shivangi Kolhapure

Picture Courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, wished her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday.


She took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from her memory lane and penned a sweet birthday note. The pictures are from their childhood where both can be seen with their mother Shivangi Kolhapure.


She wrote, "On YOUR birthday, I've decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah And this isn't even a throwback from YOUR bday. It's from Mommy's muaaaahahahaaaaaa. Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor. I O U."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Birthday boy Siddhanth reacted to the post and wrote, "what photos ! Love you the mostest".

Fans also showered lots of love and blessings in the comment section.

Siddhanth and Shraddha were seen together in the film 'Haseena Parkar' where Shraddha played the role of underworld legend Haseena Parkar and Siddhanth played the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha's work front, she was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

