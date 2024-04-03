On April 3rd, Shraddha Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram wishing her pet dog Shyloh on his birthday

Shraddha Kapoor is widely adored in Bollywood. Beyond her acting skills, her active presence on social media adds to her appeal. She frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, she posted a cute video wishing her pet dog, Shyloh.

On April 3rd, Shraddha Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram. The clip starred her adorable pet dog, Shyloh, on its birthday. In the video, she wore funky pink eye shades with "Happy Birthday" written on them. She then tried to put another pair of glasses on her pet, but Shyloh didn't cooperate, barking instead, which amused the actress.

Next, Shraddha playfully requested a kiss from Shyloh, and the cute pup sweetly licked her cheek. In return, she offered him some Aamras, but to her surprise, he left without taking it, leaving the actress visibly amused. She wrote in the caption, “Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai Happy Bday Shyloh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha's fans were quick to comment. One user said, "Attitude to aise dikha raha hai jaise Shraddha kapoor ka Shyloh hai !!!"

Another fan expressed, "Shraddha Mam ke sath Moye Moye ho gya"

Shraddha Kapoor's Pizza Party Saga

Shraddha Kapoor recently made headlines for her fun chat with the paparazzi. The actress loves to have a good time with photographers, and her playful interactions with them often make the rounds online. Recently, she joined them for an impromptu pizza party at an award show. She even requested an extra pizza, adding to the fun. The video of the moment has been making waves on social media.

The video, posted by Instant Bollywood, shows Shraddha requesting an extra pizza, saying, "Ek extra hai kya. Main le lu pukka.” (Is there an extra one? Can i take it, for sure?.)"

She appreciates the photographers for their kindness. They also seem pleased with her humble attitude. Shraddha looked stunning in a pink shimmer gown. In another clip, she expresses gratitude to the photographers for sharing the pizza with her.