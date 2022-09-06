Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi: Shraddha Kapoor expressed her love for modaks, says "khaate jao"

Updated on: 06 September,2022 11:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She is often seen sharing pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She is often seen sharing pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media.

Recently, she shared a glimpse where she can be seen enjoying a large plate of modaks. She wrote, "Kuch nahi hota bhaie, khaate Jao."

The 'Aashiqui 2' actor also shared pictures with Ganpati celebrations where she can be seen wearing a beautiful saree. She also posed with her Ganpati.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on Earth with His mother Goddess Parvati.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled project alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she will essay the role of a serpent in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film.

