Exclusive: My husband Malav always says that all expensive ideas belong to me, says Priya Ahuja

Your Instagram handle ‘New Born Mummy’ is definitely interesting and intriguing. Whose idea was it?

When my son Ardas was born, I became active on social media (esp. Instagram). Earlier, I used to rarely post pictures on Instagram. But, when I thought of starting ‘Mummy Blogging’ on Instagram, Nidhi Bhanushali and Kusha suggested this unique name to me. The name ‘New Born Mummy’ is not just about me. It is about me being Ardas' mother.

You play a reporter in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC). If you were a reporter in real life and you were to interview Priya Ahuja Rajda, what will be your top three questions?

Firstly, I will ask, despite doing fashion designing, how come you came into acting? And don't you think you could have done better for yourself if you had been a fashion designer? My second question will be ‘You left everything in Delhi in order to settle in Mumbai. Have you truly settled in Mumbai? The third question will be, besides acting, what drives your passion?

How did you bag the role of Rita Reporter in ‘TMKOC’?

I got a call for audition from Arvind bhai (the production head). Even though, initially, there was no such character as Rita the reporter, he created one and offered me the role as he felt that I will surely do justice to the role. I truly feel so blessed about it.

What kind of preparations did you undergo for the role?

I am a good listener and a keen observer. I saw many journalists on their job and heard them speak. This helped me immensely in preparing for the role.

Your husband Malav Rajda is the director of TMKOC. How does it feel to be working under the ‘direction’ of your husband?

He doesn't have that courage to shout at me… whether it's on the set or off it (laughs). Jokes apart, you can ask anybody working with the unit if ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma’. Malav has been directing the show since so many years. Never ever he has shouted at anybody on the show as he is a very calm person and an excellent director.

Speaking of Malav, you both renewed her wedding vows last year. Whose idea was it? How was the response from the guests who had attended the event?

Yeah, it was my idea. Malav always says that all expensive ideas belong to me. The response was super amazing and everyone was happy to be there. 11 years back, when we got married, the entire team of TMKOC was present. 11 years later, we feel so blessed to have the same team when we renewed our marriage vows.

